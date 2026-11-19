MYSURU: Rotary Mysore Jayaprakashnagar, in association with J.P. Nagar Sports Club, Sneha Nidhi Patna Cooperative Society and Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore, will organise a free eye check-up and surgery camp for the needy on November 22.

The camp will be held at the J.P. Nagar Sports Club premises, Avarana, from 8 am to 12.30 pm. Eye specialists will screen participants for cataract, glaucoma, watery eyes, night blindness, near- and far-sightedness, eye inflammation and other eye-related ailments. Doctors will examine patients and provide appropriate medical advice.

Patients identified as requiring cataract surgery will be provided arrangements for surgery at Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore. Those requiring spectacles will also be facilitated with the provision of glasses at concessional rates.

The organisers have appealed to senior citizens, economically weaker sections and people suffering from eye-related problems to make use of the camp. Early detection and timely treatment can help prevent vision loss and preserve eyesight.

Participants have been advised to bring their Aadhaar cards, previous medical records relating to eye treatment and the spectacles they currently use. For details, interested persons may contact the organisers.