ONGOLE: Four people were killed and a newly married couple suffered minor injuries after their car plunged into a roadside canal near Pelluru in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district early Saturday, police said. The vehicle was carrying six members of a wedding party from Tirumala to Bapatla when it hit a culvert wall and overturned into the canal.

The accident took place around 6.10 am on the national highway, within the limits of Ongole police station. The group was travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga after the wedding and a visit to Tirumala temple to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara, a police officer said.

According to preliminary information, the driver, identified as Praveen, lost control of the steering. The car then moved off the road, struck the wall of a roadside culvert and overturned into the canal running alongside the highway. The impact left the occupants trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

Praveen and three passengers from Bapatla, identified as Venkat Rao, Sujatha and Seethamahalakshmi, died at the scene. The newly married couple, groom Sri Teja and bride Kaushalya, escaped with minor injuries, police said. They were among the six people travelling in the car.

The accident occurred during the journey from Tirumala to Bapatla after the wedding party had visited the temple. Police said the crash happened early in the morning near Pelluru. The newlyweds sustained minor injuries, while the four other occupants lost their lives. The incident was reported within Ongole police station limits in Prakasam district.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control before the vehicle struck the culvert wall and fell into the canal. Police have identified the deceased and the injured couple.