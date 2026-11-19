HASSAN: The Forest Department has successfully captured two wild elephants allegedly responsible for the deaths of two people in Hassan district following a three-day intensive operation in Sakaleshapura taluk.

The operation has brought relief to residents of several villages affected by recurring elephant attacks.

The elephants were captured on Wednesday at Gudibetta Estate after forest personnel tracked their movements using drone cameras. The operation was conducted under the leadership of trained kumki elephant Captain Prashanth, with the assistance of six other kumki elephants.

According to forest officials, the two wild elephants had been moving together for several months and were involved in two fatal attacks in Hassan district. On November 14, Jayamma of Chowdanahalli was killed in an elephant attack near Kushavara village in Belur taluk. On November 16, Hafeez, who was travelling to work at a coffee plantation, was also killed by a wild elephant.

Following the incidents, the Forest Department launched a special operation to capture the animals. However, the elephants kept moving between Arehalli and Bikkodu areas throughout the night, making it difficult for the teams to locate and corner them.

Drone surveillance helped officials identify both elephants at Gudibetta Estate. Forest personnel initially fired an anaesthetic dart at the larger elephant. As the first dose proved ineffective, another dart was administered. The animal eventually became exhausted and stopped moving.

The second elephant remained close to its companion. When the kumki elephants approached, it became agitated and trumpeted. As a precaution, forest officials also tranquilised the second elephant before surrounding and securing both animals with the help of the trained elephants.

Kumki elephants Srikantha, Ashoka, Rohit, Manikya, Ayyappa and Ekalavya participated in the operation alongside Captain Prashanth.

Officials said capturing two wild elephants simultaneously in Hassan district was a significant achievement. The operation comes amid growing public concern over increasing human-elephant conflicts along the Hassan-Chikkamagaluru border.