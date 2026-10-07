Forest authority against cutting tree branches for Dasara illumination

The Tree Authority has raised concerns over the indiscriminate cutting of tree branches and fixing of decorative lights on trees in Mysuru city during the Dasara celebrations. Tree Authority member Dayananda Sagar convened an emergency meeting at the Mysuru City Corporation conference hall on Wednesday. Officials from the Forest Department, Horticulture Department and CESC, along with 25 staff members, participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed the practice of cutting tree branches to install decorative lighting during Dasara. Officials noted that such indiscriminate pruning could adversely affect the city’s green cover, weaken already diseased trees and pose a threat to birds and other wildlife. Dr S. Shankar Bhat, a retired renowned plant pathologist, gave a PowerPoint presentation and practically demonstrated the proper and improper methods of pruning tree branches. He also distributed awareness posters to the staff, explaining their responsibilities towards protecting the environment. The Forest Department subsequently launched the posters and displayed them on the office premises to create awareness. Speaking on the occasion, Forest Department officer Paramesh, DCF, appreciated the Tree Authority’s initiative and provided useful information on tree protection. Mohan Kumar, JEE, Horticulture Department, explained the challenges faced by officials and sensitised the staff on the need for scientific tree maintenance. He assured that necessary equipment would be provided and that joint field inspections would be conducted across the city in the coming days. The officials also planned to inspect diseased trees and provide appropriate treatment in coordination with Tree Authority members. Paramesh, DCF; Mohan Kumar, JEE, Horticulture Department; S. Shankar Bhat, resource person; Puneeth, Horticulture Department Superintendent; Nagaraju Santosh; DRFOs of South and North Forest Divisions; and Tree Authority member Dayananda Sagar, along with officials from the Forest Department and 25 staff members, attended the meeting.