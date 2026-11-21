BARABANKI: The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Gherawan village, under the Subeha police station limits.

According to Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi, the ambulance rammed into the pickup vehicle from behind. The collision left all five people travelling in the ambulance seriously injured. They were immediately taken to a community health centre for medical treatment.

However, doctors declared all five occupants dead upon arrival. The deceased included two ambulance drivers and three other passengers. The ambulance was transporting a body from Jaipur in Rajasthan to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision. They took steps to assist the victims and examine the accident site. The bodies were taken for further procedures.

Police have started an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash. Officials are examining how the ambulance collided with the stationary pickup vehicle on the expressway.

The incident took place during the early morning hours when the ambulance was travelling towards Ghazipur with a body. Police said further investigation was underway to establish the details surrounding the collision. Authorities are looking into the circumstances of the accident, while the deaths of all five occupants have been confirmed by doctors at the community health centre.