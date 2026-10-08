FIR filed against Yatnal over voter death claims

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Vijayapura police have registered an FIR against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and two others over allegations that living voters were shown as deceased during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka. The FIR was registered at Jala Nagar police station following a complaint by Abdul Razak Bagwan, a vegetable vendor. He alleged that his name was shown as that of a deceased person and that documents were used to seek removal of his name from the voters’ list. Bagwan also alleged that at least seven other living persons were similarly shown as dead and that death certificates were submitted along with requests to remove their names from the electoral rolls. The issue came to light after eight Vijayapura voters, including women, came forward and said they were alive despite documents showing them as deceased. They displayed copies of the documents and demanded action against those responsible. Earlier, Yatnal had submitted a list of 1,054 voters for deletion. Officials later verified the death certificates connected with eight voters and found that the documents belonged to people with matching names but different personal details and addresses. The matter has led to questions about the electoral-roll revision process and the source of voter information used in the documents. Representatives of Jagrutha Karnataka have also demanded criminal action and questioned how voter details and colour photographs were obtained. The controversy has emerged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka, with complaints over alleged attempts to remove eligible voters. Police have now registered the FIR, and further legal action will depend on the investigation into the allegations and documents submitted. At a Glance • Accused Entity: Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and local booth agents • Key Allegation: Generating bogus death certificates to manipulate electoral rolls during revision • Protests & Activism: Press meets by Mata Kavalu Samiti and Jagrutha Karnataka in Bengaluru • Wider Action: Cockroach Janta Party organizing a People Tribunal and a New Delhi protest