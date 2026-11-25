KALABURAGI: The Karnataka Government has published the final reservation notification for 175 Taluk Panchayat constituencies across 11 taluks in Kalaburagi district, marking an important step towards preparations for the forthcoming local body elections.

The draft reservation list was published on Oct 9, and objections were invited until 5 pm on Oct 19. After examining the objections and representations received, the government issued the final notification.

Compared with the draft list, reservation categories have been changed in 12 constituencies in the Aland and Chittapur Assembly segments, including 10 in Aland and two in the Shahabad area. In Aland taluk, Rudrawadi has been changed from General to General Women, Sarasamba from Backward Class-B to General, Padasavali from Backward Class-A to General Women, and Matki from General Women to Backward Class-A.

Similarly, Bhusanur has been reserved for Scheduled Caste Women, Jidaga for Backward Class-B, Dhuttargaon for Scheduled Caste and Gola (B) for General Women. Nimbal and Kadaganchi have been changed from General Women to General category.

In Shahabad taluk, Marathur has been changed from Scheduled Tribe Women to General, while Honagunta has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe Women.

The final reservation list covers 175 constituencies spread across Jewargi, Chincholi, Sedam, Kalaburagi, Kamalapur, Kalagi, Yadrami, Chittapur, Shahabad, Afzalpur and Aland taluks.

The notification specifies reservations under General, General Women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Caste Women, Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Tribe Women and various Backward Class categories. The taluk-wise list identifies the reservation category assigned to each constituency.

The publication of the final list is expected to help political parties and prospective candidates assess the constituencies in which they can contest. It also provides clarity to local communities on the reservation arrangements ahead of the election process.

The final notification completes the reservation exercise for all 175 Taluk Panchayat constituencies in the district.