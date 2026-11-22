RANEBENNUR: The Karnataka Urban and Rural Development Voluntary Organizations Federation (FEVARD-H) will make efforts to bring more development projects and welfare programmes to Haveri district, its District President Ekanatha Mudigaudra said.

He was speaking while presiding over an emergency district-level meeting of the federation held at his residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Ranebennur.

Mudigaudra said voluntary organisations in the district were actively involved in social service and described the district federation as one of the strongest in the State. He credited its growth to the cooperation and commitment of volunteers and representatives of member organisations.

He said the district federation would approach the state-level leadership to seek more projects and opportunities for local organisations. He urged members to continue their social work with patience and unity, adding that decisions concerning the federation would be discussed collectively.

He also assured members that their suggestions and feedback would be considered while strengthening the organisation. Opportunities should be made available to all member organisations, he said.

45 organisations enrolled

FEVARD-K State Vice-President H.F. Akki appreciated the work undertaken by voluntary organisations in the district. He said NGOs could access various government benefits and facilities by maintaining their records and documentation properly. He assured members that he would make sincere efforts to bring additional schemes and projects to the district.

District Secretary Manjunatha Sanninganninavara reviewed the proceedings of the previous meeting. He said 45 voluntary organisations from the district had enrolled as members of the federation. He also promised to ensure that information and updates from the state and district units reached every member, while encouraging them to share their suggestions.

District Vice-President K.S. Nagaraja, Treasurer Sushila Patil and representatives of several voluntary organisations attended the meeting.