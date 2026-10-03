Fast and Furious spinoff series gets 2028 premiere

The Fast & Furious franchise is heading to television, with Peacock giving the green light to a new scripted spinoff series. The show is expected to premiere in 2028 and will expand the $7.3 billion franchise beyond films. Vin Diesel, who announced that a scripted series was in development earlier this year, will serve as an executive producer. Sam Vincent, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan are also executive producers. Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will serve as co-showrunners, pilot writers and executive producers. The television series is expected to premiere around the same time as Fast Forever, the upcoming 11th and final mainline film in the franchise. The movie is scheduled to reach theatres on March 17, 2028. Diesel previously said fans had wanted the franchise to expand its legacy characters and stories into television. He said the move became possible when Donna Langley began overseeing the project, adding that the characters, international appeal and family element would be protected on television. The franchise has previously appeared on television through Netflix's animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which ran for six seasons between 2019 and 2021. Diesel also revealed that filming for Fast Forever is expected to begin in December. He said the script took four years of development and four sets of writers before reaching a version he felt was worthy of the finale. The Fast & Furious franchise has earned $7.3 billion worldwide, making it one of Universal's major film franchises. With the television series now moving forward, the franchise is set to enter a new chapter in 2028.