KALABURAGI: Sugarcane farmers in the command areas dependent on the backwaters of Gandori Nala and Bennethora reservoirs in Kamalapur taluk are facing mounting losses after electricity connections to their irrigation pump sets were disconnected, leaving thousands of acres of standing crop without water.

With irrigation disrupted for nearly a month, the eight-month-old sugarcane crop, which was nearing harvest, is now withering. Distressed farmers have appealed to the authorities to either restore power supply immediately or arrange harvesting and transportation of the crop to sugar factories without further delay.

Farmers said both Kharif and Rabi crops in the region had already suffered severe damage due to drought, leaving sugarcane as their main source of hope. They alleged that they had invested lakhs of rupees in cultivation, including expenses on fertilisers, pesticides, labour and irrigation. The sudden disconnection of electricity at a crucial stage has pushed them towards a financial crisis.

Farmers from Belakota, Dastapur, Mahagaon, Kurikota, Yekkanchi, Harakanchi, Nagoor, Siragapur, Ankalagi, Kadabur, Herur and several other villages are affected. Many had borrowed money to cultivate sugarcane, expecting to repay their loans after supplying the harvest to factories.

With fields remaining dry, the crop is losing moisture and its expected yield is declining. Farmers fear that even if they manage to harvest the remaining cane, the returns may not be sufficient to repay their debts.

They alleged that sugar factories were not arranging harvesting operations, while the power disconnection had left them unable to irrigate their fields. They urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene, hold discussions with factory managements and prioritise harvesting in the affected command areas.

Farmers also appealed to GESCOM and sugar factory authorities to arrange immediate harvesting and transportation or restore electricity connections. They warned that further delay would deepen their financial distress and result in greater crop losses.