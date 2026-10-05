Farmers reel under power crisis amid drought

CH NEWS, YADGIR Gurmatkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur warned GESCOM officials that he would not tolerate repeated harassment of farmers, particularly as the region is facing a difficult situation due to poor monsoon rains. He issued the warning on Monday at the GESCOM office hall in Yadgir during a discussion on transformer-related issues. A delegation led by party district president Subhashchandra Katkati and other leaders participated in the meeting. Kandakur said efforts were being made to establish a transformer repair centre in Gurmatkal so that people from the constituency would not have to travel to Yadgir for repairs. He also alleged that the GESCOM vigilance squad was harassing farmers and urged officials not to create additional difficulties for them during the drought situation. The MLA said sites had been identified for new substations at Kandakur and Kaulur villages, and the tender process would be completed in October. He also directed officials to identify land for a new substation at Chepetla and begin the work at the earliest. The proposed station, he said, would help reduce the electrical load on villages around Gajarakota. GESCOM Executive Engineer Raghavendra Dukan said power was being supplied under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme and noted the need for a new substation at Gajarakota. He said 50 new transformers had been procured through the efforts of MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur and were being used according to requirements. However, 460 transformers had reportedly burnt out during the current year, with drought conditions adding to the difficulties. Dukan also highlighted a shortage of staff, stating that only one official was responsible for 70 villages. District spokesperson Mallanagouda Halimani Kauluru, Ajayareddy Yalheri, Block President Prakash Neeratti and several local leaders were present at the meeting.