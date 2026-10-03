Farmers protest in Yadgir over groundnut seed quality

YADGIR Dozens of distressed farmers from Hattikuni and Bachwar villages in Yadgir taluk staged a demonstration outside the local Agricultural Produce Market Committee office on Saturday, alleging that private merchants cheated them by supplying substandard groundnut seeds that failed to germinate. Carrying bags of unsprouted seeds, official purchase receipts, and empty gunny sacks, the aggrieved cultivators assembled in front of the premises to register their protest. However, because the administrative office remained shut for the national holidays honoring Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, no government official was available to receive their formal memorandum. What began as a silent sit-in soon transformed into an active demonstration, with frustrated cultivators shouting slogans against negligent authorities and dishonest vendors. Detailing their plight, local farmer Devendrappa explained that the state Agriculture Department had delayed distributing certified seeds following recent downpours. Fearing that critical soil moisture would evaporate if they delayed sowing, growers were compelled to purchase from open-market dealers. Merchants had promised premium quality and abundant yields, charging an exorbitant price of nearly Rs 14,500 per quintal. After severe drought decimated their earlier pulse crops, farmers had pinned all their hopes on groundnut cultivation. Yet, over seven days after planting, the seeds simply turned black and decayed beneath the soil. Another cultivator, Mallanna Somanna, reported that unscrupulous traders inflated rates up to Rs 50,000 per grower once demand spiked, only to evade accountability when the crops failed completely. Joined by several local farmers, including Devappa Kavaldar, Chandrashekar Kali, Ningappa Talawar, Sabanna Gaddimani, and Siddappa Koilur, the group demanded an exhaustive inquiry and severe penal action against dealers peddling uncertified supplies. Backing the agitation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district president T.N. Bheemunayak urged the state government to provide fair financial compensation to the affected families and ensure the prompt dispatch of certified, genuine seed varieties. The farmers vowed to sustain their legal agitation until authorities hold the errant traders accountable and restore their financial losses.