Farmers protest against erratic power supply in Gurugunta

CH NEWS, Raichur Farmers affiliated with the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest in front of the JESCOM office in Gurugunta, demanding an uninterrupted power supply to hamlets under the Gurugunta hobli during night hours. The protesters said farmers and residents of several hamlets had been struggling with inadequate electricity at night for the past month. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of the concerned officials, no effective steps had been taken to resolve the problem, they alleged. The farmers expressed concern that the power shortage was affecting students' studies as school and college examinations were approaching. They also said the lack of electricity had created difficulties for women, children and senior citizens, who were finding it difficult to move outside their homes at night. The protesters criticised the JESCOM authorities for failing to address the issue despite repeated complaints and demanded an immediate solution. Following the protest, JESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer Bannappa visited the spot and heard the grievances of the farmers. He said the matter had already been brought to the notice of senior officials and sought three to four days to resolve the problem, assuring the protesters that steps would be taken to restore adequate power supply. The farmers warned that they would lay siege to the JESCOM office if the power supply was not improved within the stipulated three to four days. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene taluk president Prasad Reddy, Durugappa Goudur, Lalasab, Durgappa, Ramanna, Rangappa, Sharanappa, Shivakumar and Chandrashekhar participated in the protest. CPI Hosakerappa of the taluk police station was also present.