BALLARI: Farmers are continuing a foot march from Kampli towards Munirabad, demanding that water be released into the Tungabhadra Left and Right Bank canals until December 15 to protect standing kharif crops.

The march began in Kampli and passed through Ramsagara, Bukkasagara and Kamalapura before reaching Hosapete. Protesters were scheduled to resume the march at 3 pm from Galemmanagudi temple in Hosapete and proceed towards Munirabad in Koppal district.

Farmers said continued irrigation was necessary as the kharif crops were nearing harvest. They expressed concern over the scheduled end of canal water release on November 20 and demanded an extension until December 15, saying another month of supply was needed to save their crops.

They have urged the authorities to clarify the water-sharing position and announce a firm decision on canal releases. The farmers also expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as conflicting statements from officials of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) at the Tungabhadra project.

The reservoir has a gross storage capacity of about 105.8 TMC feet. A report published on November 13 put its storage at 31.47 TMC feet, including the shares of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Farmers have cited the available water and called for a clear allocation decision.

The agitation is intended to draw the attention of the state government and reservoir authorities to the irrigation needs of farmers in the command area. Protesters want the authorities to consider the condition of standing crops before deciding when to stop canal supply across the affected command area.

Farmers are seeking an assurance that water will continue until December 15.