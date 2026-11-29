LUSAIL: The Qatar Grand Prix is set to become at least a two-stop race, but teams face a difficult strategic decision as tyre wear and safety concerns complicate plans at Lusail International Circuit.

Pirelli has imposed a maximum stint limit of 27 laps, compared with 25 laps last year. The restriction means teams must make at least two stops during the 57-lap race. However, severe graining and degradation during Friday’s practice sessions have raised concerns. Some tyres showed complete wear in localised areas, particularly on the front-left, after only 15 laps.

Teams have sought guidance from Pirelli over the safety of extending stints, but the manufacturer says teams must manage tyre usage with support from its engineers. A three-stop strategy, involving three stints of 19 laps each, could reduce the risk of tyre problems. However, the pit-lane time loss of around 26 seconds makes fewer stops attractive.

An early safety car could change the calculations. A stop under safety-car conditions is estimated to cost about 16 seconds, while a virtual safety car stop could take around 21 seconds. If a safety car appears within the first three laps, teams may pit and attempt a strategy involving two 27-lap stints and one additional stop.

Pirelli motorsport director Dario Marrafuschi expects limited use of the soft compound. He said the most competitive strategy on paper involved two stints on hard tyres and one on mediums. Starting on medium tyres could offer greater flexibility if an early safety car occurs.

Teams without two new sets of hard tyres may use the medium compound for another stint, although its greater tendency to grain could increase race time. The soft tyre remains an option at the start or finish, but its initial grip advantage may be outweighed by the need to replace it.