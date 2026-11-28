BAGALKOTE: Serious allegations of negligence have emerged after expired and substandard medicines worth lakhs of rupees were discovered at the government drug warehouse in Bagalkote district.

The incident has raised concerns over medicine storage and supply management, particularly when government hospitals are already facing shortages of essential medicines.

A total of 48 types of expired medicines, including tablets, syrups and saline solutions, were identified during an inspection of the warehouse located behind the district hospital. The discovery has triggered questions about how medicines supplied for the treatment of poor and needy patients were allowed to expire without being distributed or properly monitored.

The lack of adequate refrigeration facilities for storing certain medicines is reportedly one of the reasons behind the problem. Several stocks of expired drugs were found accumulated inside the warehouse, raising concerns about the maintenance of proper storage conditions and regular monitoring of medical supplies.

Disposal sought

Following information about the incident, District Health Officer (DHO) Suvarna Kulkarni visited the warehouse and conducted an inspection. During the review, officials found stocks belonging to 206 different categories of medicines. Of these, 25 categories were reportedly kept under quarantine.

The DHO stated that the department had written to the state-level Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL), seeking approval for the scientific disposal of the 48 expired and substandard medicine items.

Questions over supply

The discovery has raised questions about the functioning of the district’s medicine procurement, storage and distribution system. At a time when patients visiting government hospitals depend heavily on free medicines, the wastage of large quantities of medical supplies has caused considerable concern.

The incident has also renewed demands for stricter monitoring of medicine stocks, proper storage facilities and timely distribution to prevent public money from being wasted.