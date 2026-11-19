MYSURU: The need for global research partnerships, ethical scientific practices and innovation to address emerging societal challenges dominated the inaugural session of the JSS International Science Summit 2026, which brought together nearly 600 delegates from academic institutions and industries in India and abroad.

Inaugurating the two-day JSS International Science Summit 2026 here on Thursday, Dr. Sandeep Prabhu, Professor and Head of the Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences at Pennsylvania State University, USA, emphasised the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in accelerating scientific discoveries.

Describing AI as ‘Accelerated Intelligence’, he said technology should complement human intelligence rather than replace it. Referring to the One Health concept, he stressed that scientific advancements must benefit human and animal health while protecting the environment.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and chief guest, said scientific research should ultimately serve humanity, promote peace and improve quality of life. Pointing to the rapid technological transformation of the 21st century, he called upon researchers to uphold scientific integrity, adopt ethical practices and ensure that innovations address societal needs and environmental concerns.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar, former Head of the Division of International Health and Human Resource Development, ICMR, New Delhi, stressed that international collaboration was essential for scientific progress. Observing that no institution or country could advance in isolation, he urged researchers to adopt the principle of “Collaborate or Collapse”. He appreciated JSS Science and Technology University for securing eight research grants from ICMR and providing international exposure to researchers through overseas fellowship programmes.

Dr. B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, underscored the importance of strengthening basic sciences to drive technological advancement. He said JSS STU should expand its reputation beyond engineering education and emerge as a leading centre for scientific research and knowledge creation. Strong foundations in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, coupled with collaboration among engineering, medical and life sciences institutions, could generate innovations with wider societal impact, he noted.

Organised under the theme ‘Collaborate, Innovate, Discover and Impact’, the summit features nearly 200 peer-reviewed research papers covering physical, mathematical, computer, chemical and interdisciplinary sciences, besides technical sessions and four panel discussions involving national and international experts.

Innovation 2026, a 30-hour hackathon featuring 16 teams from different institutions, is another major attraction. Focusing on AI Operations, Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing, it aims to promote practical problem-solving and innovation among students.

The summit provides an international platform for researchers, academicians, students and industry representatives to exchange ideas, strengthen research networks and explore new avenues of scientific collaboration.

A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JSS STU; C. Nataraju, Principal, SJCE; S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU; M.N. Nagendra Prasad, Dean (Science) JSS STU were also present.