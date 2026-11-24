BENGALURU: Former Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government to install sturdy railway barricades along forest fringes and relocate problematic wild elephants to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary to bring an end to the escalating human-elephant conflict in the Malenadu region. Addressing reporters at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the former legislator noted that residents and coffee growers across Malenadu have endured the threat of stray elephant herds for generations, with recent intrusions into estates causing severe crop destruction and widespread fear among farming families.

Outlining a comprehensive, multi-pronged action plan for permanent relief, Kumaraswamy recommended erecting physical railway-track barriers to block tuskers from entering villages and agricultural fields, alongside developing dedicated elephant corridors to allow safe wildlife movement. He also suggested scientifically controlling the growing elephant population through sterilization programs. Pointing out that the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary spans thousands of acres of dense forest habitat, he backed shifting rogue herds there, rhetorically asking reporters whether it would ever be practical to release wild elephants in urban centers like Bengaluru or Kolar instead.

At the same time, Kumaraswamy cautioned forest officials that merely transporting animals into the sanctuary would not solve the crisis unless strong perimeter barricades are installed around Bhadra itself. Without proper fencing along the reserve’s boundaries, he warned, relocated elephants could easily wander out into neighboring villages and cause fresh distress to local farmers.

Reacting to the ongoing political drama triggered by ruling Congress legislators threatening to resign over the elephant relocation controversy, Kumaraswamy remarked that such public dissent by party MLAs has caused deep embarrassment for the Chief Minister. However, echoing other political voices, he maintained that lawmakers stepping down from office will never solve complex ecological and administrative challenges, urging the state government to focus instead on executing durable, ground-level solutions to protect Malenadu’s citizens and livelihoods.