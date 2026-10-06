Ex-German intelligence chief arrested for treason

BERLIN In a development that has sent shockwaves through Germany's security establishment, former Federal Intelligence Service (BND) president August Hanning was arrested. Federal prosecutors allege that the 80-year-old former spymaster is strongly implicated in treasonous espionage, obtaining state secrets, and attempted treason. According to federal prosecutors, the investigation centers on a sprawling web of illicit information-sharing that spanned over a decade. Investigators claim that beginning around 2010, Hanning entered into an agreement with a former BND office manager—identified as Manfred D. under privacy guidelines—to continuously funnel classified intelligence. This principal co-suspect, who served as chief of staff to multiple successive BND presidents until March 2026, allegedly used his high-level access to supply Hanning with roughly 2,000 confidential documents. Many of these restricted files were earmarked strictly for internal use, including executive intelligence briefings and senior-level Chancellery security meetings. Authorities state that Hanning utilized the leaked intelligence to support private consulting work and allegedly drafted an analysis for an officer of an unidentified foreign intelligence service. Furthermore, prosecutors maintain that Hanning maintained close contact with a representative of another foreign spy agency, passing along political insights derived partly from the pilfered BND material. While investigators have not publicly named the foreign services involved, initial reports from major German media outlets indicate that the case does not involve Russia. Both suspects were scheduled to appear before a judge at the Federal Court of Justice following coordinated raids across multiple regions, including Berlin, Bavaria, and North Rhine-Westphalia. Current BND President Martin Jaeger emphasized that the agency initiated thorough internal inquiries as soon as suspicions arose, declaring that internal security allows for no compromises. Legal experts and parliamentary watchdogs have warned that if proven, the breach could severely damage international trust and intelligence-sharing partnerships with allied nations.