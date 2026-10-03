Everyone must contribute to cleanliness

Haveri Cleanliness is a collective responsibility, and every citizen should actively contribute to keeping the surroundings clean, said District Legal Services Authority Chairman and Principal District and Sessions Judge Biradar Devendrappa N. He was speaking after launching a cleanliness awareness campaign at the Haveri District Court complex. The programme was organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Haveri City Municipal Council and other departments as part of a cleanliness initiative. Judge Devendrappa said cleanliness should not be treated as the responsibility of government agencies alone. Every individual has an important role in maintaining hygiene in homes, public places and surrounding areas. Citizens should develop the habit of keeping their surroundings clean and ensure that waste is disposed of properly, he said. He observed that a clean environment contributes to better health and creates a positive atmosphere for society. If people take responsibility for cleanliness and avoid littering, public places can remain hygienic and attractive. Collective participation is essential for creating a cleaner and healthier society, he added. The judge appealed to citizens to cooperate with local authorities in cleanliness activities and actively participate in awareness programmes. He said maintaining cleanliness around homes, roads, public institutions and other common areas would help improve the quality of life. Several judicial officers and officials participated in the programme. They included judicial officers Smt. Anvitha Vijay Shariyunn, Umesh N.M. and Smt. Shobha B.G., along with other members of the judiciary and legal services authorities. Representatives of the district administration, municipal authorities, lawyers, court staff and other officials were also present. The programme highlighted the need for sustained public participation in cleanliness and environmental protection. The organisers said cleanliness drives and awareness activities would help encourage citizens, particularly young people, to adopt responsible waste-management practices and maintain hygienic surroundings.