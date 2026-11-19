WASHINGTON: The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has urged world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, to raise concerns about alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The organisation has called for stronger international action, including targeted sanctions, trade restrictions and support for East Turkistan’s independence. It said economic interests should not prevent governments from addressing serious human rights concerns.

According to the ETGE, Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic communities have faced mass detention, forced labour and restrictions on their cultural identity. The organisation described these actions as genocide and urged participating governments to demand an end to the alleged abuses.

ETGE President Dr Mamtimin Ala said trade agreements and diplomatic partnerships should not come before the rights and safety of affected communities. He called on world leaders to hold those responsible accountable and take practical steps to protect the people of East Turkistan.

Sanctions sought

The group also urged governments to impose sanctions on officials, security agencies and organisations it accused of involvement in persecution. It called for tighter controls on goods allegedly produced through forced labour and stronger checks on international supply chains.

Families abroad

Another key demand was the protection of East Turkistanis living abroad. The organisation asked governments to investigate alleged threats, surveillance and pressure against members of these communities and their families.

Detainees

The ETGE also called for the release of people it says have been detained without proper legal grounds.