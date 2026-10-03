Eshwarappa criticises Congress over the SIR issue

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has criticised the Congress party over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, alleging that the matter is being used for political purposes. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said there was unnecessary debate over the SIR process. He alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had failed on several fronts and was using the issue to create confusion among people. Eshwarappa said that in a democracy, no one could take away another person’s voting right. He also criticised the government for protesting before the Election Commission and said available opportunities should be used to restore names left out of voter lists. The SIR process has become a political issue in Karnataka, with Congress leaders raising concerns about voter names and the Election Commission. KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad has also alleged that the process was conducted secretly, while the BJP and opposition leaders have challenged such claims. Eshwarappa also criticised remarks made at a recent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers’ convention in Bengaluru. He questioned the Chief Minister’s appeal to the seers and said the remarks reflected arrogance. He further referred to Hariprasad’s recent comments about the RSS and BJP. Hariprasad had called on Congress workers to oppose the RSS and BJP in Bengaluru, drawing criticism from BJP leaders. Eshwarappa said such political exchanges would not change the need to address voter-list concerns properly. The SIR issue continues to remain a subject of debate between political parties in Karnataka, with both sides putting forward different views on the process and its impact on voters.