NARAGUND: Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Sreedhara Chingundi has launched a door-to-door campaign in Bairanahatti village to distribute e-Swathu property application forms 11A and 11B and help eligible property owners regularise their records.

Accompanied by Gram Panchayat officials, Chingundi visited houses along important roads, including Navagrama Plot and Hale Janata Plot. He appealed to residents to make use of the special campaign and obtain proper property records.

He explained that the e-Swathu initiative aims to maintain accurate property records in rural areas. Eligible properties will be issued Form 11A or 11B according to government rules. Conversion of eligible Form 11B properties to Form 11A will also be taken up as per the prescribed procedures.

Chingundi advised residents to approach the Gram Panchayat office directly instead of depending on middlemen for property-related services. People facing difficulties with applications, documents or other procedures can seek assistance from the Panchayat office. If officials fail to respond properly, complaints can be submitted to the Taluk Panchayat office.

He also held a meeting with Gram One staff and provided instructions to ensure that citizens receive proper guidance while applying through the citizen login facility.

Bairanahatti Panchayat Development Officer Savitri Gaikwad, Secretary B.S. Menasagi, Bill Collector Rudrappa Ainapura, Computer Operator Subhash Kale and other Gram Panchayat staff members were present.