EO inspects VB-G RAM G scheme works in Mundgod

CH NEWS, Karwar Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) T.Y. Dasanakoppa inspected trench construction work being carried out in the forest area under Kathur Gram Panchayat in Mundgod taluk under the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajivika Mission (VB-G RAM G) scheme. Speaking to workers after the inspection, he said Mundgod taluk had been declared drought-affected. Under the VB-G RAM G scheme, the limit for person-days of work has been increased to 125 as a beneficial measure. He said the wage rate had also been increased to ₹382. The EO urged eligible families to make use of the scheme and seek employment in their villages instead of migrating elsewhere for work. Workers from the Kathur Gram Panchayat area said many of them had already completed more than 90 person-days of work and requested additional work days considering the drought situation. Dasanakoppa advised them to make full use of the existing 125-day limit and submit a written request to the Gram Panchayat. He assured them that the demand would be brought to the government's attention through higher authorities and that necessary steps would be taken to secure additional work days. The inspection focused on ensuring employment opportunities for rural families during the drought situation and encouraging workers to use the scheme available in their villages. Taluk Panchayat Assistant Director (Rural) Somalingappa Chabbi, Assistant Accounts Officer Prakash M.K., Gram Panchayat Development Officer Basavaraja Kadapatti, IEC Coordinator Kiran Joteppanavar, Technical Assistant Tulaja, BFT Ganapathi, Kayaka Bandhu and labourers were present.