MUMBAI: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the technology services sector are increasingly shifting towards businesses offering enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) deployment capabilities, as companies look to move beyond experimentation and integrate AI into complex business operations, a report said on Sunday.

The report by EY, titled ‘Technology Services Deal Insights: Q3 CY26 Deal Round-up’, recorded 247 announced transactions during the July-September quarter, registering a 4.7 per cent increase from 236 deals in the previous quarter.

The disclosed deal value stood at approximately $5.3 billion, with four large transactions accounting for nearly $2.8 billion. According to the report, acquisition strategies are increasingly focused on companies with proven AI-led revenues, advanced data engineering capabilities and solutions that can help enterprises deploy AI at scale.

Data and AI-related deal activity rose around 28 per cent in Q3 CY26 compared with the previous quarter, as acquirers sought businesses specialising in data modernisation, governance and AI-ready infrastructure.

Shivani Nagpaul, Partner, Investment Banking – Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) at EY India, said buyers are increasingly looking for data foundations and application expertise that can translate enterprise AI investments into measurable business outcomes.

“As enterprise AI moves into production, buyers are increasingly seeking the data foundations and application expertise needed to deliver measurable business outcomes. That shift is bringing greater scrutiny to AI-led revenues, proven use cases and reusable solutions,” as per the report.

“Strategic buyers are using acquisitions to deepen capabilities and accelerate access to enterprise clients, while sponsor-backed consolidation continues to favour specialist businesses with recurring revenues and clear value-creation pathways,” the report noted.