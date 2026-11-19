VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra has directed government officials to ensure the timely disposal of public grievances and avoid unnecessary administrative delays.

He stressed that transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly governance was essential to protecting public confidence in the administration.

Addressing a district-level grievance hearing and disposal meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Vijayapura on Thursday, he said the programme aimed to resolve citizens’ complaints, address administrative lapses and improve the delivery of public services.

Cases requiring technical inspections and detailed investigations, including building construction, road works, encroachment of lakes and reservoirs, and police investigations, had been excluded from the exercise. Priority was being given to individual grievances, which would be heard over two days with efforts to resolve as many cases as possible.

300‑400 files a day

He said government officials were responsible for ensuring that eligible citizens received benefits under welfare schemes covering healthcare, education, employment and agriculture without delay. Delays in services such as widow pensions, old-age pensions and building permissions could cause serious hardship.

“Government service is a sacred responsibility. Officials must understand their powers and responsibilities and perform their duties within the stipulated time,” he said.

He also cautioned officials against using workload as an excuse for failing to address public complaints. Justice Phaneendra disclosed that he personally examined around 300 to 400 files every day. He urged citizens to submit genuine complaints in the prescribed format, supported by relevant documents and evidence.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand K. said the district-level hearing enabled complainants to present their grievances directly before the Upa Lokayukta without travelling to Bengaluru. Departmental officials had been instructed to attend with action-taken reports.

He assured that the district administration would implement the directions and suggestions issued during the meeting.

Senior judicial officers, Lokayukta officials, Zilla Panchayat officers and representatives of various departments participated. Pending cases involving complainants and respondents were also taken up for hearing.

He said special attention was being given to cases already registered with the Lokayukta. Details of pending complaints had been sent to the concerned departments a month in advance, and five preparatory meetings had been conducted to ensure proper arrangements.