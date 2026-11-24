KARWAR: Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdary, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, has directed officials to ensure timely disbursement of compensation and government benefits to women who have suffered sexual assault and children who are victims of offences under the POCSO Act.

She issued the directive while presiding over a Mahila Spandana and progress review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Karwar. Expressing concern over 33 cases of sexual assault against women and 161 cases of child abuse reported in Uttara Kannada district over the past three years, she sought detailed reports on compensation awarded and pending payments. She stressed that victims must receive financial assistance, free legal aid and all eligible government benefits without delay.

The Chairperson also called for increased awareness programmes to prevent violence against women and children, particularly among economically weaker sections.

Reviewing facilities at KSRTC bus stations, she directed officials to improve drinking water facilities, CCTV surveillance, women’s restrooms and sanitation. She also sought GPS-tagged photographs confirming the availability of essential amenities and proper payment of wages to sanitation workers.

At KRIMS Hospital, she instructed officials to provide hot water facilities for new mothers, ensure proper wages and leave benefits for outsourced employees, improve mammography services and introduce ambulance facilities for infants. She also stressed effective utilization of CSR funds and provision of sanitary pads and toilet kits to female students in sports hostels.

During the meeting, over 200 women submitted grievances. Officials were directed to address complaints concerning an electrical accident victim, employment for a pregnant woman with a disability, domestic harassment, maintenance disputes and alleged irregularities in teachers’ salaries.

Dr. Chowdary instructed all concerned departments to investigate the complaints and submit action-taken reports to the Commission.

Deputy Commissioner Harshal Boyer, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Dileesh Shashi, Additional SP Krishnamurthy, DySP Lokapura, Commission Secretary Roopa R. and other officials attended the meeting.