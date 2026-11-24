BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy is considering introducing a dedicated special audit system to monitor the nutritional value, hygiene, and overall quality of midday meals served across government schools. Backed by substantial public expenditure alongside Rs 1,591-crore contribution from the Azim Premji Foundation, the proposed mechanism aims to move beyond simply tracking meal quantities toward ensuring strict food safety standards and equitable distribution for millions of schoolchildren.

Under the proposed framework, continuous oversight will cover every stage of meal preparation, ingredient sourcing, nutritional compliance, and classroom distribution. Officials emphasized that equity remains central to the program, ensuring that vegetarian students or those who do not eat eggs receive nutritious alternatives such as bananas without discrimination.

Alongside tighter quality checks, the Education Department is also evaluating expert recommendations to refresh the weekly school menu by incorporating traditional regional staples tailored to local dietary preferences. Currently, students receive vegetable sambar from Monday through Thursday, Bisi Bele Bath on Fridays, and items such as Uppittu, wheat Pongal, Vangi Bath, chapati, or puri-sagu on Saturdays. This core menu is supplemented by 150 milliliters of milk five days a week, ragi (finger millet) malt on designated days, and either an egg or a banana six days a week. Under the planned revision, nutritious regional dishes like ragi mudde (finger millet balls) and jolada rotti (sorghum flatbread) are expected to be introduced across districts where they form part of everyday family diets.

Speaking on the initiative, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stressed that uncompromising quality standards must be maintained throughout the midday meal program. He remarked that providing equitable, wholesome nutrition is just as essential as delivering equal educational opportunities, adding that continuous monitoring will help safeguard children’s health and strengthen public trust in Karnataka’s school welfare initiatives.