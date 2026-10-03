Ensure effective implementation of PM-Kisan scheme

Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar directed officials to work in coordination and ensure that eligible farmers in the district receive the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme without delay. He was speaking at a review meeting on the implementation and progress of the scheme for 2026-27, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Gadag. Sridhar said PM-Kisan is an important Central Government initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible farming families. The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to verify farmers’ Aadhaar details, bank account information and other required documents carefully. He also called for greater awareness among farmers so that eligible beneficiaries are not excluded because of documentation or procedural issues. Sridhar directed officials to provide clear information and resolve difficulties faced by farmers regarding registration, eligibility or release of benefits. He stressed the need for transparency through regular reviews of beneficiary eligibility, document verification and implementation progress. He further said the Agriculture Department and other concerned departments should maintain close coordination to achieve the objectives of the scheme. Officials were asked to respond promptly to farmers’ grievances and ensure that administrative delays do not prevent eligible beneficiaries from receiving assistance. Agriculture Department Joint Director Chetana Patil explained the objectives of PM-Kisan, its implementation in Gadag district, farmer registration procedures and verification of beneficiary details. She also briefed officials about the assistance available under the scheme. The meeting also reviewed matters related to the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and seed distribution arrangements for the Hingaru, or rabi, cropping season. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durgesh K.R., Assistant Commissioner Gangappa M., Deputy Directors of Agriculture from Gadag and Ron taluks, Assistant Directors of Agriculture from various taluks and officials from other departments attended the meeting.