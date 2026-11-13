Enact law to check online delivery of deadly weapons: Ex-Mayor Swamy

MYSURU: The practice of sending dangerous weapons such as knives, daggers and machetes through parcels booked via online shopping platforms is a matter of serious concern from the perspective of public safety, and the Union and State governments should introduce stringent laws to curb such incidents, said former Mysuru Mayor Sandesh Swamy.

He expressed concern following an incident in which knives, daggers and machetes were reportedly sent to Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy through an online portal. With online shopping gaining widespread popularity, lakhs of people are now purchasing various products through e-commerce platforms. In this situation, the possibility of parcels being used to transport not only knives and other sharp weapons but also narcotic substances, explosives and other potentially dangerous materials cannot be ignored.

Screen every parcel

Swamy called for stricter regulations on online delivery companies, stating that the practice of delivering parcels directly to customers without proper inspection must be stopped. Delivery agencies should examine the contents of parcels before handing them over to recipients and, wherever necessary, install modern screening facilities, including metal detectors.

He further demanded rules making it mandatory to verify the nature and legality of the contents of every parcel before authorising its delivery. Clear accountability should also be fixed on e-commerce companies in this regard. The government should act before dangerous weapons that could threaten peace and law and order in society fall into the wrong hands. A special law applicable across the country should be enacted to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.