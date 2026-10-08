Emergency maintenance scheduled at North B’luru crematorium

BENGALURU Citizens utilizing municipal facilities in the northern zone should note an upcoming temporary service adjustment at a major local cremation center. The Bengaluru North City Corporation has officially announced a scheduled temporary shutdown for one of the primary cremation units at the Hebbal Kempapura Electric Crematorium to carry out essential technical repairs and emergency maintenance tasks. According to the official media release issued by municipal authorities, Furnace-1 at the facility will remain non-operational for a duration of five days, commencing October 9, through October 13, 2026. The urgent maintenance intervention has been deemed necessary by engineering teams to preserve optimal operating efficiency, ensure long-term mechanical reliability, and maintain strict environmental emission standards at the high-traffic municipal facility. However, civic officials have emphasized that the crematorium will not be entirely closed. To minimize disruption for grieving families during this brief period, the facility's second furnace will remain fully functional and operational around the clock. Nevertheless, municipal administrators acknowledged that managing services through a single active unit could potentially lead to scheduling delays or longer wait times for cremation rites. To help citizens avoid distress and streamline arrangements, the corporation has proactively requested the public to extend their cooperation. Families requiring immediate cremation services are encouraged, where feasible, to utilize nearby alternative electric crematoriums situated across adjacent municipal zones. Comprehensive support staff at the Hebbal Kempapura site will assist visitors with guidance and coordination throughout the five-day maintenance window. Once the specialized mechanical overhaul and safety checks are successfully completed, the temporary shutdown will lift, and Furnace-1 will resume normal operations. Full public services across both units will be completely restored starting Wednesday, October 14, 2026. The municipal corporation remains committed to maintaining high standards of infrastructure upkeep across all public amenities to serve city residents efficiently.