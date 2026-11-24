BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad stated that resigning in haste is not the right approach to resolving the human-elephant conflict in Chikkamagaluru, confirming that Mudigere Congress MLA Nayana Motamma’s resignation move has been put on hold pending high-level talks. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Hariprasad assured that once Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar returns to the state capital, party leaders and ministers will hold a comprehensive meeting to forge a permanent solution to the crisis.

Hariprasad revealed that he had already discussed the volatile situation with Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy and local legislators, while the Chief Minister had also personally spoken with Motamma. “I impressed upon them that instead of resigning in haste, we should all work together to resolve the issue. Consequently, the decision to resign has been set aside for now,” the KPCC chief explained.

Lives lost in Malenadu

Defending Motamma’s emotional outburst rather than treating it as mere political dissent, Hariprasad acknowledged that ground realities in the Malenadu region are genuinely alarming. Pointing out that nearly 20‑22 residents in Chikkamagaluru district have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks, he noted that the Mudigere legislator was authentically voicing the pain, fear, and anger of her constituents. At the same time, he stressed that wildlife conservation must be balanced carefully with human safety, adding that concerned authorities have assured corrective measures so that matters do not escalate further.

The political turmoil erupted after the Forest Department initiated an operation to drive a herd of roughly 50‑60 wild elephants from Belur taluk in neighboring Hassan district toward the Takkola Reserve Forest and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. Strongly objecting that the drive was launched unilaterally without consulting Chikkamagaluru MLAs, Motamma had visited the Vidhana Soudha on Monday carrying a detailed resignation letter addressed to Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil, returning only because the Speaker was unavailable. Following party intervention, the immediate crisis appears defused ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled review.