Ejipura flyover work progresses, December target set

CH NEWS BENGALURU Work on the Ejipura flyover is progressing towards completion, with the authorities internally targeting December-end for completing the elevated stretch between Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan junction. The entry and exit ramps proposed on Sarjapur Road, near the Koramangala water tank, are expected to be completed next year as they require fresh land acquisition. The elevated section is currently the main focus of construction, with the GBA working towards making the stretch ready by the end of December. Construction activity has also been affected by the availability of stone aggregates in recent months. The flyover is being implemented to improve connectivity between Ejipura, Koramangala and surrounding areas and provide smoother movement along one of the city’s busy corridors. The project was originally scheduled for completion in November 2019. Following changes to the earlier contract, the government approved the tendering process in July-August 2023 for appointing BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd to execute the remaining work. The formal agreement with the company was signed on November 15, 2023. The December target covers the elevated portion between Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan junction. The Sarjapur Road ramps will be taken up alongside the required land acquisition process and are expected to be completed in 2027. Once fully operational, the flyover is expected to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the Ejipura-Koramangala-Sarjapur Road corridor, benefiting commuters travelling between key residential and commercial areas.