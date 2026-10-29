ED unearths ₹10 crore trail in KPSC scam

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The ongoing investigation into the high profile Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment scam has uncovered deep financial anomalies involving former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar. Recent disclosures by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reveal that Sahukar engaged in extensive financial movements exceeding ₹10 crore in a single year, operating in close coordination with a local real estate developer. During the ongoing investigation, enforcement teams learned that Shivashankarappa allegedly received nearly five crore rupees directly from the developer. Acting on these leads, officials raided the builder's residence and secured critical evidence, including handwritten records recovered from a vehicle. These documents explicitly mention "Shivashankarappa Sahukar," shedding light on the mechanics of the illicit network. According to details presented by the central investigative agency, the questionable dealings occurred between August and December. Investigators found that Shivashankarappa received ₹4.99 crore directly tied to the real estate developer through channels that bypassed standard, transparent banking mechanisms. Investigators are continuing to examine the seized documents and financial trails to map out the full scope of the recruitment scam and identify other potential conspirators involved in the widespread graft. The financial paper trail and subsequent raids on the realtor's premises yielded crucial evidence. During searches of the developer's vehicle, enforcement officials seized handwritten notes and loose sheets explicitly referencing "Shivashankarappa Sahukar," shedding light on how illegal gratification and proceeds from compromised public examinations were allegedly laundered into real estate and private projects. The money laundering probe stems from a larger conspiracy concerning the leakage of confidential question papers and answer keys for examinations held to fill hundreds of veterinary officer positions. The ED has accused top commission figures including Sahukar and former member B.V. Geetha of misusing their official positions to leak examination material in exchange for massive illegal payments. Investigators noted that aspirants allegedly paid massive bribes ranging between ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh, with middlemen funneling cash and digital payments to secure top ranks. Among specific allegations, the agency highlighted that representatives collected ₹10 lakh in cash from a candidate who ultimately secured the third rank in the recruitment drive. Furthermore, the central agency has flagged suspicious fund diversions, including ₹3.36 crore raised for a private school construction project managed through a trust associated with Sahukar. While the defense counsel has contested the relevance of these transactions arguing that Sahukar owned extensive land assets and denied cash dealings the Enforcement Directorate continues to deepen its financial audit to trace the full extent of the corruption network plaguing state recruitment boards.