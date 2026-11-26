GUWAHATI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations across Assam and Meghalaya in connection with the alleged transportation and sale of prohibited gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products using forged transport documents.

The searches covered premises in Guwahati and Palasbari in Assam’s Kamrup district, along with locations in Shillong, Meghalaya. The operation was carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, the searches included residential and business premises, as well as two tobacco and pan masala manufacturing factories linked to an individual identified as Uday Chaurasia.

The money trail

The action followed a money-laundering investigation arising from a case against Chaurasia over the alleged transportation and sale of prohibited tobacco products using forged transport documents.

Officials said the investigation is examining suspected financial irregularities and transactions connected to the alleged illegal trade. The simultaneous searches are aimed at collecting evidence, examining records and tracing financial transactions believed to be linked to the activities.

Search under way

The ED is investigating possible money-laundering proceeds arising from the alleged offences. The search operation was underway at the time of reporting.