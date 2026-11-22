SHIMLA: An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Sunday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 6.29 am at a depth of eight kilometres.

The NCS reported that the epicentre was located at latitude 31.422 degrees north and longitude 77.783 degrees east in Shimla district. The agency shared the seismic details through a post on its official social media account.

The latest tremor comes after another earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh in August. On August 14, a quake measuring 3.0 magnitude was recorded in Chamba district at 6.36 am. According to the NCS, that earthquake originated at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre at latitude 33.131 degrees north and longitude 76.585 degrees east.

Earthquakes are classified according to the depth at which they originate beneath the Earth’s surface. According to the United States Geological Survey, shallow earthquakes occur at depths of up to 70 kilometres, intermediate earthquakes between 70 and 300 kilometres, and deep earthquakes between 300 and 700 kilometres.