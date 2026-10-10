DYFI protests arrest of Delhi activists in Kundapura

Kundapura The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in Kundapura against the arrest of activists in Delhi, demanding that the FIR registered against them be quashed. The protest was held to express opposition to the arrests and call for action by the authorities. The protesters raised concerns over the action taken against the activists and urged the authorities to review the case. They called for the withdrawal of the FIR and demanded that the legal proceedings be reconsidered in accordance with the law. The demonstration highlighted DYFI's position on the arrests and its demand for the protection of democratic rights. The organisation maintained that people should be able to raise public concerns and participate in peaceful democratic activities without facing unjustified action. During the protest, DYFI members called upon the authorities to address their concerns and take appropriate steps regarding the case. They stressed the importance of ensuring fairness and accountability in legal proceedings involving activists. The protest in Kundapura also brought attention to the wider debate surrounding the rights of activists and the use of police cases against individuals involved in public movements. The demonstrators demanded that the authorities examine the circumstances of the arrests and take a decision based on the relevant legal provisions. The organisation's principal demand was that the FIR be quashed. The protesters urged the authorities to respond to their concerns and ensure that the matter was dealt with fairly. Details about the identities of the arrested activists, the allegations against them, the specific charges in the FIR and the circumstances leading to their arrests were not available in the supplied report excerpt. The names of the protest organisers and the number of participants were also not provided. The demonstration reflects DYFI's opposition to the arrests and its call for the case to be withdrawn. Further details from the full report would help clarify the background of the case and the specific demands raised during the protest. Summary • Protestors demand the immediate quashing of the FIR against activists. • DYFI advocates strongly for the protection of democratic rights. • Authorities are urged to review the case and ensure legal fairness. • Demonstration in Kundapura highlights the use of police cases against movements. • Accountability and transparency are stressed in ongoing legal proceedings. • Arrests face widespread opposition from organisation members seeking justice.