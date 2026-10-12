DSS appeals to create legal awareness in Scheduled Caste colonies

CH NEWS, CHIKKAMAGALUR At a grievance meeting for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes held at Tarikere town's police station under the chairmanship of Station House Officer Ramachandra Nayak, leaders discussed various issues in the taluk. In the past, programmes to provide legal awareness and information about departmental facilities were often organised in the colonies. However, these have been discontinued in the last few years, he said. The leaders brought to the attention of the meeting that in recent times, alcohol, marijuana and other drugs are being sold in some colonies. The youth are falling prey to addictions and the well-being of the society is being ruined due to riots and riots. Responding to this, Ramachandra Nayak assured that awareness will be created by informing the youth and locals about the law with the cooperation of various departments. Earlier, the Dasams leaders were given information and were allowed to participate in district level meetings. However, in recent times, information about the meetings has not been provided. The leaders requested that this be brought to the attention of the superiors and information about the next meetings should be provided. Ramachandra Nayak said that he will take action to contact the concerned superiors and provide information. The issue of the Scheduled Caste Colony in Doranalu village, which had been a topic of discussion in meetings for 20 years, has also been resolved, said leader Doranalu Sunil. The villagers had built a cattle shed in the middle of the colony, causing problems for the residents. They were forced to move it to another place. He said the problem has been resolved as the cattle shed was recently moved to another place. The owner of a private land in M.C. Halli village of Tarikere taluk donated land to relocate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, which was located next to the national highway. A borewell has been drilled in that area and good water is available. The leaders requested that the police department should cooperate in relocating the statue of Ambedkar to this place and developing the land. Ramachandra said that he would provide full cooperation for this. It has been informed that non-members of the committee cannot participate in the meetings to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes held under the chairmanship of the Assistant Commissioner at the sub-division level and under the chairmanship of the Tahsildar at the taluk level. ThereforeSub-inspectors Nagendra Nayak, Anand Pawaskar, Devendra Rathod and staff Ramu. organisation leaders H.V. Balaraj, N. Venkatesh, S.N. Sidramappa, G.T. Ramesh, K. Nagaraj, Y.S. Manjappa, T.R. Shivaraj, Shankaranayaka, Raghu, Gowreesh, Shivanna, Nandi Hanumanthappa, Manju. Annaiah, Basavaraju, Ramachandrappa, Raju. Nagarajanayaka and Basavarajanayaka were present. Apart from such meetings, the leaders demanded that separate meetings be organized to hear the grievances of the Scheduled Tribes. Ramachandra Nayak said that he will discuss this with the concerned officials and communicate with them.