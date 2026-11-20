DAVANAGERE: The ongoing drought in Davanagere district has severely affected groundwater levels, leaving several borewells dry and forcing farmers to depend on new borewell drilling.

Taking advantage of the growing demand, drilling agencies are allegedly charging exorbitant rates, placing an additional financial burden on already distressed farmers.

Wells running dry

Due to the lack of rainfall, groundwater levels have reportedly declined by more than seven metres in several areas. Existing borewells are running dry, threatening agricultural activities and leaving farmers struggling to save their crops.

With no alternative water sources available, farmers are increasingly approaching borewell agencies to drill new wells. However, the sudden increase in demand for drilling rigs has resulted in a steep rise in charges.

Charges up threefold

Farmers alleged that drilling costs have risen steeply compared with the rates prevailing a month ago. Agencies that previously charged around ₹1.60 lakh for drilling up to 900 feet are now demanding approximately ₹2.50 lakh.

They also alleged that the per-100-foot drilling charges have increased nearly threefold within a month, with agencies fixing prices arbitrarily without following uniform rates.

Angered by the steep increase, farmers in Siddanuru village of Davanagere taluk intercepted a borewell-drilling vehicle and protested against the agencies. They demanded that all borewell drilling agencies in the district introduce a uniform pricing system.

Farmers said areca nut plantations were drying up due to the shortage of water, while existing borewells had failed to provide adequate supply. They urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene immediately and regulate drilling charges.

Warning of the worsening agricultural crisis, farmers said drought-hit families were already struggling with mounting debts and crop losses. They expressed concern that continued exploitation and the inability to save their crops could push distressed farmers towards extreme steps, including suicide.

They appealed to the district administration to take urgent measures to protect farmers from excessive drilling charges.