VIJAYAPURA: Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Dr. M.B. Patil has directed officials to manage the district’s available reservoir water efficiently, giving top priority to drinking water needs and ensuring equitable distribution to urban and rural areas.

He was speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Saturday. He said deficient rainfall had reduced water availability, while storage in the Almatti reservoir remained low. If there was no further rainfall, managing available water would become increasingly challenging.

The Minister said a meeting involving the Irrigation Minister, Forest Minister, Rural Development Minister, local MLAs and senior officials would be convened to address water management and technical issues. He stressed that the two TMC of water allocated for drinking purposes must be used carefully. Officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted supplies to areas in Indi and Nagathan constituencies and implement lake-filling projects according to approved allocations.

He also directed officials to assess fodder availability in every Gram Panchayat, prevent shortages and encourage farmers to cultivate fodder through seed distribution. Crop insurance benefits must reach farmers directly, without fraud or middlemen.

MLAs Shivananda Patil, Yashwantrayagouda Patil, C.S. Nadagouda and Ashok Managuli stressed efficient water use, priority for drinking water, proper lake filling and improved supply infrastructure. They also raised concerns about urban water supply and maintenance of civic facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. presented details on reservoir storage, drinking water schemes, lake filling, Jaladhare progress and drought management. Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi, MLC Sunilgouda Patil and other officials attended.