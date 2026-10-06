DRDO tests indigenous HAPS at 21 km altitude

New Dehi The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a flight trial of its indigenously developed High-Altitude Platform System (HAPS), reaching an altitude of 21 kilometres and demonstrating its capability for long-endurance operations in the stratosphere. According to the Ministry of Defence, the experimental flight reached 21 km above mean sea level and remained at around 20 km for more than 30 minutes before being commanded to descend. The platform was subsequently recovered safely, while flight performance data collected during the mission was analysed. The successful trial marks an important step in developing high-altitude, long-endurance aerial platforms for persistent surveillance, communication and monitoring applications. Operating in the stratosphere could allow HAPS to provide sustained coverage over large areas while complementing conventional airborne and satellite-based systems. During the flight, the platform continuously transmitted real-time video and vehicle performance data to the ground control station. It carried several instrumentation and control systems, including an inertial measurement unit, GPS receiver, onboard cameras and altitude-control mechanisms. Officials said the various subsystems performed as intended throughout the mission. The trial was conducted in coordination with the Indian Air Force, Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and other civil authorities. The HAPS is being designed and developed by DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra. The lighter-than-air system is intended to remain in the stratosphere for extended periods, supporting India's surveillance and aerospace capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.