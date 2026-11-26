HUBBALLI: Dr Sonika S.S. has brought recognition to her region by securing the top rank in M.Ch. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

She received gold medals for her academic performance at the institute’s 12th convocation ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on November 20, 2026. President of India Droupadi Murmu attended the ceremony and presented the awards.

Dr Sonika also received the Dr Anju B. Singh Memorial and Tara Ambadutt Tiwari Gold Medal, awarded to the institutional topper in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The achievement reflects her dedication, hard work and commitment to medical education.

Before pursuing her super-speciality course in New Delhi, she completed her MS in General Surgery at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, also known as Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI).

Her academic success has been widely appreciated by members of the medical fraternity, teachers, fellow students, family members and well-wishers. Her achievement is particularly encouraging for young medical students and aspiring women surgeons who wish to pursue specialised medical fields.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery requires advanced surgical skills, extensive training and dedication to patient care. Dr Sonika’s achievement marks an important milestone in her medical career.

Her success is expected to inspire more young women to pursue higher education and specialised training in medicine. Well-wishers have congratulated her and wished her success in her future career, as she continues to serve patients through plastic and reconstructive surgery.