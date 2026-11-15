Documentary on Siddharoodha Swamiji’s life and teachings unveiled in Hubballi

HUBBALLI: A documentary titled Shiva Ansh – A Documentary Film on Siddharoodha Swamiji was unveiled at a special screening ceremony held at Sri Siddharoodha Math in Hubballi.

The 15-minute film aims to introduce the life, teachings and spiritual legacy of Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji to a wider audience through visual media.

Thousands at the screening

The documentary highlights the Swamiji’s teachings of Advaita philosophy, spiritual wisdom, sacrifice, detachment and human welfare. Thousands of devotees gathered in front of Kailasa Mantapa to watch the screening, which received an enthusiastic response. A Hindi devotional song featured in the film was particularly appreciated by the audience and dignitaries.

The documentary was conceptualised and produced by brothers Vijay Kiran Bakale and Vinayak Kiran Bakale. It was jointly unveiled by the creators, their father Kiran (Krishna) Bakale and other dignitaries.

The event was attended by Sri Siddharoodha Math Chairman Sri Balu Magajikondi, Honorary Secretary Vinayak Ghodake and trustees Shamananda Pujeri, Basavaraj Kalyanashettar, Channaveer Mungaravadi and Siddanagouda Patil.

Legislative Council member Lingaraj Patil, Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao, former MLA Ashok Katwe, former Minister A.M. Hindasageri and other prominent personalities were present. They also unveiled a special poster titled The Untold Adhyaya.

The dignitaries appreciated the initiative to present the Swamiji’s teachings in Kannada and Hindi, expressing hope that the documentary would reach audiences across the country and inspire future generations.

Another documentary, Ek Camera Ek Kahani – Kiran Bakale, tracing Kiran Bakale’s nearly four-decade journey in photography and journalism, was also screened along with a song dedicated to his career.

Kiran Bakale thanked his sons for the initiative and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, Math authorities, devotees and media representatives. Dr B.S. Malawada compered the programme, which concluded with a vote of thanks.