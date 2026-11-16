DMK chief Stalin calls CM Vijay a ‘villain in governance’

CHENNAI: Speaking at a wedding in former minister KN Nehru’s family ahead of the Tiruchirappalli East by-election, Stalin called the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government directionless and ineffective. He also said TVK had promised to bring change. He said Vijay, who had played a hero in films, was now behaving like a villain in government.

Stalin claimed crimes were being reported across the state and that members of the ruling party had been named as accused in several cases. He accused Vijay of remaining silent over allegations involving a party legislator and the deputy speaker.

In one case, DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged that TVK legislator Arul Vignesh sent an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the Kallakurichi district collector. Vignesh denied the allegation, called it a rumour and accused Kanimozhi of playing politics.

The other case concerns Karthik Kumar, a TVK member from Thuraiyur who had sought basic facilities for his ward. Kumar said he had approached the legislator’s office several times and that his complaints had gone unanswered.

Kumar reportedly met Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar on November 8 in Manachanallur to submit a petition. Shankar allegedly refused to accept it, verbally abused Kumar and assaulted him. A video said to show the incident circulated online. In a later video, Kumar denied any assault, prompting allegations that he had been pressured to record the statement. Kumar was admitted to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for treatment.