DKS claims sting plot, says he has proof

New Delhi Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that private agents were deployed as part of a conspiracy to conduct a sting operation against him and his ministerial colleagues. He said he possessed photographic evidence and details of the alleged conspiracy but would disclose them at an appropriate time. He stopped short of naming anyone, though his remarks were seen as being directed at Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy. “I have photographic proof and all details about the conspiracy against me by a leader who deployed private agents,” he told reporters in New Delhi, where he was attending the GST Council meeting. He said an attempt was made shortly after he became the CM but failed. After learning about the alleged operation, he said, he alerted ministers and bureaucrats and advised them to remain cautious. “As a responsible person, I will never lie. I have all the details and will reveal them one day. I have already alerted the police.” Sting Operation claim • Claim: Private agents allegedly deployed against Shivakumar • Evidence: Photographs and other details claimed to be available • Attempt: Allegedly made soon after he became CM • Action: Police alerted; ministers and officials warned • Disclosure: CM says details will be revealed later

CM’s warning to colleagues

Shivakumar said he alerted his ministerial colleagues and bureaucrats after learning about the alleged sting operation. He advised them not to fall into any trap created by private agents. The Chief Minister claimed the alleged operation was attempted soon after he assumed office but failed. He said he had informed the police and would reveal the evidence and details of those behind the alleged conspiracy at an appropriate time.

Order SIT probe into sting op: HDK

New Delhi

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday dared Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to order an SIT probe into the latter’s claims of an attempted sting operation against him. Speaking to media, the JD(S) leader questioned why the Chief Minister had not revealed the identities of those allegedly involved despite claiming police awareness and possession of photographs and other evidence. “If a sting operation was actually attempted, let there be an investigation. Who were the people involved? Why not place those details before the public?” he asked.