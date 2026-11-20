MYSURU: Power supply will be disrupted in several areas on November 21 due to quarterly maintenance works at the 66/11 KV South and Mandakalli power distribution stations by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC).

Power supply from the South distribution station will remain suspended from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Areas affected under the South distribution station: Vidyaranyapuram (25th to 30th Cross), Kanakagiri, Weaver Colony, Sterling surroundings, Krishnamurthypuram, Industrial Suburb (Stages I, II and III), Chamundipuram Circle, areas around the Silk Factory, Ashokapuram, Medarakeri, RTO surroundings, Nanjumalige surroundings, Bandipalya village, Hoshundi village, Gudumadanahalli village, Yelgehundi, Uttanahalli village, Alanahalli Ring Road surroundings, Nachanahalli Palya, Kavita Bakery Circle, JP Nagar (Blocks A to E), Gobbali Mara, Police Booth Circle, Omkar Layout, Siddalingeshwara Layout, Amogha Palace and surrounding areas.

VV Mohalla Division

Power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 6 pm on November 21 due to third-quarter maintenance works at the 66/11 KV South power distribution station under the VV Mohalla Division.

Areas affected: Srirampura II Stage, Ramabhai Nagar, Mahadevapura, Jayanagar (1st to 20th Cross), Parasayyahundi, Shivapura, Kuvempunagar K Block, areas surrounding Apollo Hospital, Chikkaharadanahalli, Gorur village, Kalalawadi, Kotehundi, Yadahalli, Rayanakere, Saraswathipuram (1st to 6th Main Roads) and parts of KG Koppal and surrounding areas, the Executive Engineer of the VV Mohalla Division of CESC said in a press release.