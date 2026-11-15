Dhruvatare felicitates environmental activists at event

HUBBALLI: The Dhruvatare organisation organised a felicitation programme to honour two distinguished personalities on the occasion of the inauguration of ‘Dhruva Events’, a new venture launched by Bhimasi Kurdikeri and Shivaprasad Melinamani at Gokula village.

Prof. S.M. Satmar, president of the Rani Channamma Environment Service Committee, litterateur and retired principal, and Dr. Suresh D. Horakeri, secretary of the same committee, were felicitated in recognition of their contributions to environmental conservation, education, literature and social service.

Dr. Horakeri holds several important positions in social, educational and literary organisations. He serves as secretary of the Basava Environment Conservation Committee, vice-president of the Dharwad district unit of the Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Samiti and working president of the district unit of the Karnataka Vachana Sahitya Parishat. He is also a trustee of the Horakeri Master Education Foundation and works as a librarian.

The programme was organised as part of the celebrations marking the launch of Dhruva Events. The organisers said the felicitation was an opportunity to recognise and appreciate the sustained contributions of individuals working for environmental awareness, education, literature and public welfare.

The gathering also highlighted the importance of encouraging people who dedicate their time and efforts to social and cultural activities. The presence of members of the Dhruvatare organisation, family members and well-wishers added to the significance of the occasion.

Among those present were Sohan Suresh Horakeri, Prakash Bankapur, Bhimasi Kurdikeri, Shivaprasad Melinamani, Digvijaya Bankapura, Sanjana, Saraswati, Meenakshi, Akshata, Rekha, Sneha, Nivedita, Geeta, Ningamma, Basu, Siddamma, Nagamma, Hanumant, Eranna and Srushti, along with others.

The programme marked both the beginning of the new venture and an occasion to honour personalities whose work has contributed to environmental protection and community development.