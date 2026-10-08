Dharmasthala project has changed people’s lives: Manjunath Poojary

CH NEWS, UDUPI If a person is free from addiction, the family will be happy. The Srikshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project has changed people's lives. Dharmasthala Kshetra is doing what the government cannot do. The government itself has appreciated the work of the project, said Mudradi Manjunath Poojary, President of the state's Narayanaguru Development Corporation. He was speaking while inaugurating the Gandhi Smriti Samavesh for building a society free from vice, at the Anantha Padmanabha Sannidhi Sabha Bhavan in Hebri, in association with Srikshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, BC Trust Hebri and Brahmavar Taluk, Akhil Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike Hebri Brahmavar, Pragatibandhu Self-Help Associations, Hebri Vyavasayya Seva Sahakari Sangha and Syndicate Vyavasayya Seva Sahakari Sangha Kokkarne, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Mahatma Gandhi had a dream that villages should be uplifted, thereby creating a Ramrajya. D Virendra Heggade is fulfilling Gandhiji's dream through rural development. Thousands of families are leading a new life through the Navajeevan Samiti. He said that the Kshetra is serving the people by seeking the welfare of the people. Vasantha Giliyaru, President of the Public Service Trust of Moodugiliyaru Brahmavar, delivered a speech and said, we can lead a better life only when we have a strong willpower. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala has changed the lives of people and taught them the lesson of leading a better life. Due to this, thousands of families are walking on the right path and living a peaceful life. Vadiraja Shetty, Hebri Taluk President of the All Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike, said, that it is a joy when people see peace in their lives through the Dharmasthala project. Suresh Madiwal, a member of the Panamukta family, and Manjunath Naik, a member of the Navjeevan Committee, expressed their feelings. More than 150 members of the Navjeevan Committee were honored. The Janajagruti Jatha, which started from the Ardhanareeshwara Temple, was flagged off by Prasad Hegde Marali, Brahmavar Taluk President of the All Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike. Religious leader Hebri Bhaskar Jois, Hebri Sub-Inspector Lohit Kumar, SR Group Educational Institution President H Nagaraja Shetty, All Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike immediate past President Prakash Shetty Brahmavar, Achyuta Poojary, District Committee member Harish Shetty Cherkadi, leaders of various units of the Dharmasthala project, and thousands of people witnessed the conference. Hebri Taluk Planning Officer Reshma gave the introductory speech and welcomed the gathering. Resource Person Prakash Poojary Mathibettu and Supervisor Umesh BK presented the program. Brahmavar Taluk Planning Officer Ramesh proposed the vote of thanks. “The Dharmasthala project, which was started for farmers of two taluks back then, has today grown to become a part of people's lives worldwide. Gandhi's dream is coming true. Ananda Suvarna, Regional Director “