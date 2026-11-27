MANDYA: Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala has extended financial assistance of ₹2 lakh towards the renovation of Sri Basaveshwara Temple at Bilaguli village in Mandya taluk.

A cheque was handed over to the temple development committee as part of the support.

B.M. Shivakumar, president of the Sri Basaveshwara Temple Development Committee, along with other office-bearers, had earlier visited Dharmasthala and submitted a request for financial assistance to Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade. Responding positively, Heggade assured them of support.

Total support doubles

The institution had earlier provided ₹2 lakh during the temple’s foundation-laying ceremony. With the latest assistance of another ₹2 lakh, the total financial support extended by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala has reached ₹4 lakh.

Suresh Shetty, Mandya taluk project officer of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), handed over the latest cheque to Shivakumar. Conveying Heggade’s message, Shetty said the Dharmadhikari had expressed happiness over the temple renovation initiative and wished the committee success in its efforts.

He also highlighted Dharmasthala’s continued support for various community-oriented activities, including the construction of community halls, buildings for milk producers’ cooperative societies and other public facilities. He described such initiatives as meaningful contributions to society.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar expressed gratitude to Veerendra Heggade on behalf of the temple committee and the villagers for fulfilling his assurance and providing a total of ₹4 lakh towards the renovation.

Temple honorary president Sidda Basavayya, vice-president B.M. Prabhuswamy, secretary M. Mahadeva, SKDRDP supervisor Satish, village leaders, self-help group members and other villagers were present.