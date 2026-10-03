Dhanush and Mammootty unite for November release

Wunderbar Films has announced the release date of OM Chapter One, bringing together Dhanush and Mammootty for a pan-Indian action drama. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will release worldwide in theatres on November 20, 2026. The makers shared the date through a poster showing Dhanush and Mammootty in intense looks, holding weapons against a dark urban background. The poster carries the title Chapter 1: The Blood Wood, while details about the story remain under wraps. OM Chapter One also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles. The combination of actors from Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema has created curiosity around the project. The film is being presented as an action-driven story, with its promotional material suggesting a dangerous and intense world. Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously directed Amaran, is returning with a project that appears to explore a larger cinematic scale. The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films are backing the project. The November release places OM Chapter One among the major theatrical releases planned for the end of 2026. Its multilingual cast and action-focused campaign are expected to give it a wide theatrical reach across different markets. For fans of Dhanush and Mammootty, the release date now sets a clear countdown. OM Chapter One will reach theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026, with the makers promising a large-scale action experience.